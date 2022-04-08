Jury finds Harris, Caserta not guilty in governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury has reached a partial verdict in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The jury was unable to come to a decision on some charges. The judge says a mistrial will be declared on the undecided charges.

Here’s a breakdown of the jury’s decision:

Adam Fox

Conspiracy to Kidnap: Mistrial

Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction: Mistrial

Barry Croft

Conspiracy to kidnap: Mistrial

Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction: Mistrial

Possession of an unregistered destructive device: Mistrial

Daniel Harris

Conspiracy to kidnap: Not guilty

Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction: Not guilty

Possession of an unregistered destructive device: Not guilty

Possession of a semi-automatic rifle with a barrel less than 16 inches: Not guilty

Brandon Caserta

Conspiracy to kidnap: Not guilty

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were all arrested in October of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to kidnap for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her vacation home. Fox, Croft and Harris are all facing additional charges.

The men were supposedly angry over COVID-19 restrictions and allegedly planned it from June to October 2020.

The defense has argued that the defendants were entrapped by undercover agents and informants who pushed the plan forward.

Earlier in the day, the jury said it has reached a decision on some charges but was locked on others in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

First thing Friday morning, court staff brought the jury a piece of evidence they requested late on Thursday afternoon: a bag of pennies that prosecutors allege the defendants had attached to a firework during their preparations to carry out the kidnapping plot.

The jury took the bag with them to inspect.

Just before 11 a.m., the jurors sent a note to Judge Jonker. The jury’s note read, “We have come to a decision on several counts but are locked on others. How do we proceed from here?”

Judge Jonker told the jury to continue its deliberations, encouraging those in the minority to reconsider their stance. He also advised them not to come to a conclusion just to “get it over with.”

