Jury hears explosive new evidence on day 3 of the governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury is hearing explosive new evidence on day three of the trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Secret recordings obtained by undercover FBI informants give a deeper look into the seriousness of the plans the men were allegedly hatching to murder law enforcement officers and kidnap the governor.

“I want to burn mother----s houses down and blow s--t up. I’m going to do some of the most nasty things you’ve ever read about in your life,” says a voice identified by an FBI witness as Barry Croft.

“I like that,” responds a voice in the background.

The recordings were from a series of meetings small and large, where Croft refers to the group as ‘founding fathers’ and instructs on how to build and detonate improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.

Croft, who is heard referring to himself in the first-person multiple times in the recordings, suggests putting pennies or BBs into the IEDs to act as shrapnel and warns others in the recording to avoid friction and smoking around the devices.

“It’s devastating,” he tells the others. "It's like 300 rounds of ammunition going off all at once…I'm talking devastating."

Later, Croft can be heard talking about capturing public officials and parading them down the street naked. He also suggested killing a police officer, taking their uniform and wearing it to murder a federal agent to spark division between federal and state law enforcement agencies.

At one point, Croft suggests shooting up a police precinct and taking out a communications tower at a municipal airport to ground police helicopters – all distractions while the group tried to kidnap the governor.

“Whitmer,” he says by name. “Whitmer from Michigan.”

The revelations came during testimony from Special Agent Christopher Long with the FBI, who told the jury he was the one who provided the recording device to confidential human source Steve Robeson.

The defense of all four men rests on a claim of entrapment, driven by the idea that FBI informants had personal and monetary motivations for convincing the men to commit a higher crime.

All four defendants, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, and Barry Croft are facing one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Fox and Harris face one count each of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction for their alleged test run of an IED detonation. Harris and Croft are also charged with possession of an unregistered disruptive device. Harris also faces one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle that he allegedly carried with him to a training.

Testimony is expected to wrap at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Court will be out of session on Friday, but testimony will resume Monday.

