HAVE A STORY IDEA IN KALAMAZOO? EMAIL JULIE!

Julie Dunmire is the neighborhood reporter for Kalamazoo.

Julie Dunmire - Your Kalamazoo Reporter

She first started reporting at FOX 17 in June of 2018.

Julie’s been awarded twice in her professional career, winning merit awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for investigative reporting and reporting.

She spent nearly eight years covering all things Grand Rapids before life brought her south to Kalamazoo. She is excited to get to work in and for the community.

Julie attended Michigan State University and is a proud Spartan.

When she’s not chasing down a story, you can find Julie swimming laps at a Greater Kalamazoo YMCA, eating dinner downtown, or enjoying a craft beer.

Connect with Julie Dunmire

Julie loves hearing from you. For story ideas or a dive bar recommendation, email julie.dunmire@fox17online.com