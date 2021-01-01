Julie Dunmire

What’s UP West Michigan?

I’m an Eastsider by birth (Warren, Michigan) and a Spartan by blood (Class of 2017)

Number one complaint from my elementary school teachers was that I talked too much to my classmates. Now I get paid to talk to people. Funny how life works out.

Got my start in news in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at KELO TV. Before that I won some awards and stuff for my reporting at MSU. I guess I won three “Emmys” or something but I credit all my accomplishments to the awesome mentors I found in East Lansing.

Fun facts: I have never ran a mile, wrestling is my favorite sport, my middle name is Kay, (Although if you call me Julie Kay I will automatically think I am in big trouble…thanks mom), and I love telling stories.

I’ve been telling them since before I could write them down myself. My mom, Karen, bless her heart, transcribed my earliest works when I was 3. Now I get to share your stories every day. I mean it when I say it’s an honor and privilege to do so. Without you, I wouldn’t be doing the coolest job on earth.

So I’m sorry to all the teachers who had to tell me to quiet down over the years… but I’m so grateful I didn’t. It put me in the position to meet all of you.

Find me everywhere @JulieDunmire

