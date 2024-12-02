Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal by ex-GRPD officer in deadly shooting case

LANSING, Mich. — The former Grand Rapids police officer charged with 2nd degree murder was denied his request for the state's highest court to take up the case.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday issued an order denying the appeal by Christopher Schurr. The fired officer is criminally charged the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Schurr hoped the Michigan Supreme Court would reverse a ruling by a Kent County District Court judge that moved the case closer to trial. Nearly 7 months after the appeal was filed, the justices decided the case did not warrant further review.

In the order issued Monday, the court's majority noted the decision to bind the case to Kent County Circuit Court was within the "principled range of outcomes."

Two justices, David Viviano and Brian Zahra, dissented from the ruling, arguing the appeal should have been sent back to the Michigan Court of Appeals for further review of whether Lyoya was in possession of a dangerous weapon at the time of the shooting.

Lyoya was killed April 4, 2022 during a struggle with then-officer Schurr near Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street.

During the struggle, it is alleged that Lyoya gained control of Officer Schurr's TASER. While Lyoya was on the ground, Schurr drew his service firearm and fired a single shot.

Grand Rapids Police released video of the shooting nearly two weeks later.

In a preliminary hearing held over three days in October 2022, a District Court judge determined there was ample probable cause to proceed with the second-degree murder charge and bound the case over to Circuit Court.

Schurr's counsel argues that his actions were justified under the circumstances, filing an appeal of the ruling. However judges from District Court, Circuit Court, the Michigan Court of Appeals, and now the Michigan Supreme Court have rejected that argument.

On Monday, Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker released a statement on the order, saying "I am very pleased with the decision today by the Michigan Supreme Court; the courts at all levels have consistently held throughout this process that the charges were justified, and the case should proceed to have a jury decide the matter. We hope to move forward as quickly as possible to have a final resolution for Patrick’s family who has been patiently waiting for years for this to occur."

The trial for Schurr has been on an indefinite hold amid his appeals.

Schurr also faces a civil lawsuit by the Lyoya family.

