Judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss charges against ex-GRPD officer Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A hearing over a request by defense attorneys to dismiss the second-degree murder charges against Christopher Schurr is scheduled to happen Friday morning.

Circuit Court Judge Christine Elmore will hear arguments from Schurr’s attorneys and Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker on the motion to quash the second-degree murder charge against the former Grand Rapids police officer accused of killing Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop turned violent on April 4, 2022.

In a preliminary hearing held over three days in October, a District Court judge determined there was ample probable cause to proceed with the second-degree murder charge and bound the case over to Circuit Court.

Last month, lawyers for the former GRPD officer file a motion arguing the district court overstepped its judgment in making that decision and formally requesting the case be thrown out.

Schurr’s attorneys filed the motion back on January 9, arguing that the case never should have been bound over to Circuit Court, as they believe his actions on April 4 did not meet the legal requirements of a second-degree murder charge.

“This Court should quash the bind-over order because the statute charged, as applied to Officer Schurr, violates his right to due process because the element of justification is void for vagueness.”

When announcing the decision to bind Schurr’s case over to Circuit Court on Oct. 31, District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub noted three legal justifications Schurr’s defense argued for the use of deadly force in the shooting death of Lyoya:

The common law fleeing felon rule

In response to force being used by the arrestee

Self-defense

He also laid out the four elements of second-degree murder: (1) a death, (2) caused by an act of the defendant, (3) with malice, and (4) without justification.

In his ruling, Judge Ayoub stated there was little question concerning the first three elements. The only real question, the judge stated, was whether Schurr’s actions were justified under any of the three legal theories argued by the defense.

The judge ultimately ruled there was enough probable cause for Schurr to stand trial and bound the case over to Circuit Court.

The motion filed by Schurr’s legal team last month claims, “The district court erred in its legal findings related to the raised defenses, and the government’s evidence presented at the preliminary examination failed to provide disputed facts that would leave any question open for a jury to decide or support a finding that Officer Schurr committed a crime.”

Prosecutor Becker filed his response to the motion on Jan. 24 asking Judge Elmore to deny the defense’s motion to quash the charge, stating the district court did not overstep its judgment in sending the case to trial.

Judge Elmore could make a ruling on the motion during Friday morning’s hearing, or she could decide to issue a written ruling to be released at a later day.

Christopher Schurr is not expected to be at the hearing, as motions like this do not require the defendant to be present.

If the judge does decide to drop the second-degree murder charge, Schurr still faces a civil lawsuit filed by attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump on behalf of the Lyoya family which accuses Schurr of racial profiling.

If the judge agrees with Becker and upholds the lower court ruling to send the case to trial, it’s likely Schurr’s legal team will try to appeal the decision.

Schurr’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 13.

The hearing on the motion to dismiss the charge against Schurr is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. You can watch the full hearing live Friday morning on the FOX 17 website, Facebook page, and streaming apps.

