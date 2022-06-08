Attorney: Kent County prosecutor to announce charging decision in Patrick Lyoya shooting death case Thursday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County prosecutor is expected to announce a charging decision Thursday afternoon in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, according to an attorney for Patrick’s family.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoya family, says Michigan State Police called Patrick’s father to inform him that Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will announce a charging decision in Patrick’s death Thursday, June 9, at 3 p.m.

Another telephone conversation will happen with MSP, Attorney Johnson and the Lyoya family to discuss more details. Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, said he wanted his attorney to be included in further discussion.

Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Patrick’s autopsy report shows he was drunk when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr with a blood alcohol level of .29, more than three times the legal limit.

Blood alcohol levels from .25 to 3 indicate that person is physically and mentally impaired, as are sensory functions, and accidents become highly likely.

Becker received the partial investigative report from Michigan State Police back on April 28 and has been reviewing the report since.

