Zac Harmon

Zac has spent nearly his entire life in West Michigan. Born in Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids, he attended Forest Hills schools, helping open the Goodwillie Environmental School and Eastern High School. Zac went on to Grand Valley State University, majoring in broadcasting. During his time as a Laker he worked at WGVU.

After school Zac went on to work with the Detroit Lions in 2012 as an intern in the team's broadcast media department. Becoming a free agent after the season, he started at WLNS in Lansing in March 2013 as a photojournalist. One year later he moved on to join FOX 17, starting as an editor on the FOX 17 Morning News. Zac helped to "turn it up to 11" launching FOX 17 News at Eleven. At FOX 17 he's worked as a photojournalist, newscast producer, sports photographer, and assignment editor.

Outside of work, Zac is dedicated to helping at his church and spending time with his family.