Judge's decision expected in Christopher Schurr preliminary hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Judge Nicholas Ayoub is set to deliver his decision in the preliminary examination of evidence against former GRPD officer, Christopher Schurr.

Schurr was indicted on second-degree murder charges after the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in April.

The examination started Thursday, October 27th. A small group of protesters have been present through the two-day hearing, supporting both defense and prosecution.

Ayoub's ruling will determine if Christopher Schurr is bound over for trial.