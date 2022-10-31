Watch Now
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Judge's decision expected in Christopher Schurr preliminary hearing

FOX 17
Posted at 5:08 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 05:08:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Judge Nicholas Ayoub is set to deliver his decision in the preliminary examination of evidence against former GRPD officer, Christopher Schurr.

Schurr was indicted on second-degree murder charges after the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in April.

The examination started Thursday, October 27th. A small group of protesters have been present through the two-day hearing, supporting both defense and prosecution.

Ayoub's ruling will determine if Christopher Schurr is bound over for trial.

