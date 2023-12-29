A look back at the best of West Michigan, 2023

2023 has been an amazing year. We are proud to have shared your stories.
Thank you, West Michigan!
Incredible Moments
GR actor receives surprise phone call from idol Dick Van Dyke following tribute video
Amazon delivery driver saves Portage man from kitchen fire
Man pulls rare golden bass from Portage Lake
Kalamazoo native describes her time on hit TV show ‘Jury Duty’ and her time at WMU
99-year-old Paw Paw woman takes hot air balloon ride over Kalamazoo
Our History
The cold, dark history of the Grand Rapids gypsum mines
Why Tulips? A look at the history behind the famous flower in Holland
The Making of Maple Syrup: A Butterfield family tradition
Kalamazoo’s Henderson Castle is one of Michigan’s most haunted sites
Furniture City: the story behind Grand Rapids’ original identity
Following the Great Lakes Spirit Seekers on a spooky investigation
Ottawa Beach General Store says goodbye to historic building
Sports
Hamilton sophomore sends crowd, internet into frenzy with incredible live call
Julius Franks Jr’s All-American, activist career
‘Hailgaters’ bus travels to Big 10 Championship from West Michigan
Meeting Michael Newell, the Whitecaps’ PA announcer
Eight years of backyard wiffle ball at Mission Field
Best friends taking post-college gap year to visit every NBA arena in 88 days
Friends of Valley Field volunteers 1 step closer to goal with state budget allocation
Resilience
Man injured in Allendale barn explosion finally goes home
MSU Medical student goes from classroom to hospital bed, diagnosed with leukemia
Sand Lake man finds silver lining after violent hiking accident
Zeeland family survives head-on crash in Atlanta
‘What do we owe to each other?’: ArtPrize entry explained
GRPD dispatchers, best friends battling breast cancer
Communities across northern Kent Co. come together for storm clean-up
Kalamazoo business owner turns pain into something sweet
Coming Together
Muskegon community steps up when pro bowler’s family flees war in Ukraine
Three Rivers hosts first-ever Pride Festival
Michigan woman receives life-saving kidney transplant from late husband’s ex-girlfriend
Grand Haven café giving employment to people with developmental, intellectual disabilities
Giving Back Realty helps family purchase home for $35 in closing costs
West Michigan company getting folks to much more than just the doctor’s office
Muskegon County mental health co-response teams up police officers, clinicians
Finding A Path Forward
Michigan Street ‘smoothie mom’ makes a difference daily
From stealing cars, carrying guns to fatherhood, fishing: The Jaellen Kendricks story
Grand Rapids man’s cookie business is family affair
Kids and Animals
9-year-old creates pizza truck out of pandemic boredom
Plainwell 10-year-old takes top 15 in national mullet competition
Special ed. Teacher, former student close in on movie milestone
Kalamazoo foundation helping kids build confidence through hair
Students take charge of elementary school’s food compost program
KPS prepares for outdoor art show at Bronson Park
Grandpa’s daily tractor rides with grandsons delight Greenville community
Joe Llama gets homes safely thanks to Kent Co. deputies
Veteran finds big help from a miniature horse
Caring for Our Great Lakes Region
West Michigan company transforms Great Lakes plastic into clothing
Frederik Meijer Gardens makes strides towards limiting waste
Nearly 90% of the Great Lakes samples have high levels of microplastics
What really happens to your recycled materials?
Aquinas College attempting to plant all tree species native to Michigan on its campus
Michigan has the most trash buried per person than any other state in the nation
WMU plant breaking barriers, reaching new heights
What’s Happening in Our State
2 women are first to complete 40 years of service in Michigan
Elusive 77mm print of ‘Oppenheimer’ to show at GR Celebration Cinema North
VHS revival in full swing at Muskegon’s Spin City/Static Tape shop
Popular Allegan garage sale host sets up first in-home Christmas store
Crazy Kathy’s sells fireworks in liquor store parking lot
Nonalcoholic beverage shop celebrates grand opening in GR
Broadway Bar filled to brim with holiday decorations
Tracy Riley is ready to take command of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
One-on-one with MI Justice Kyra Harris Bolden
GRPD incorporates jiu-jitsu training to better use-of-force encounters
Disappointment as SS Badger car ferry forced to cancel remainder of season
Christkindl Market: what’s that smell?
The peaceful power of the lavender plant