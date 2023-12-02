INDIANAPOLIS, Mich. — “Welcome to the maize bus, and the tailgaters party,” said Hale.

'Hailgaters' bus travels to Big 10 Championship from West Michigan

Michigan fans are flocking to Indianapolis for the 2023 Big Ten Championship. That includes several West Michigan natives and their party bus.

“The best part of the bus is everything we’ve captured over the years,” said Chris Hankinson.

Chris Hankinson drove down from Grand Haven this morning.

“Pictures of people that have come on the bus,” said Hankinson.

What started 14 years ago was just a few Michigan fans at a tailgate in Ann Arbor has grown. Since then, they bought this bus and have turned it into a tailgating staple.

“After hundreds of miles across the Midwest, this group came together. It ebbs and flows, every week. Tomorrow, we’ll have people come by and partake in activities. So it’s been a great ride. It’s been a wild ride. But I’ve met some of the best people, in my life from this bus,” said Hale.

Roger Hale is from Nebraska, but has been a life long Michigan fan. He and Chris along with around 30 others from West Michigan will cheer on the Wolverines tomorrow.

“I got goosebumps, they always say it’s more exciting than Christmas Day. The night before a game, the night before the first game. I was texting today, people are like ‘I’m so giddy’ we’re listening to music on the way down. It’s hard to put a defining word or message behind what we do what we do. It’s a passion. It’s a way of life,” said Chris.

Remi Monaghan Chris Hankinson and the 'Hailgaters' bus

These maize and blue fans will be at O’Riley’s bar all weekend to cheer on the Wolverines. And they’ve got some predictions for the game.

“I’m going 42-10. Go Blue!” Said Roger.

“I’m going 45, I guess they’ll score a few times, 45-14,” said Chris.

The Big 10 Championship game is set for 8:30pm on Saturday, December 2nd. You can watch the game live on Fox 17.