Three Rivers to host first ever pride festival

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One West Michigan community is hosting its inaugural pride festival this weekend.

The City of Three Rivers is celebrating Pride Month, pushing for equality and inclusion.

Organizers said they're expecting to see around 1,500 people, which is around 20% of the city's population. They added this festival has been years in the making.

"It is normal to see pride festivals in places like Kalamazoo and Detroit, but it is good to see the acceptance growing to more rural communities," said Andrew George, the Chairman and Founder of the Three Rivers Pride Festival.

Along Main Street in downtown Three Rivers, many businesses are showing their support during Pride Month.

"For a lot of folks in the LGBTQ+ community, and in the Three Rivers community, this is the first time they’ve had something where they can express who they are and be accepted," said George.

It was only two years ago when Three Rivers Community Schools asked teachers to remove pride flags in classrooms.

That stemmed a movement including demonstrations downtown and at the high school, showing how much support there actually was for the LGBTQ+ community in the rural area.

"I was amazed to see about 95% of the people who traveled by us as we held our flags and our signs, were very supportive. It was actually in that moment when I noticed that it kind of clicked ‘Hey, I think Three Rivers is ready for a pride festival.’," said George.



A pride festival committee was formed about eight months later, comprised of community leaders, business partners and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are going to have live music. We have DJ’s. We have folk artists. We are having an open mic here in East Alley. We are going to have poetry, food, vendors, activities and games area. We are shutting down all of Main Street. Then to cap the night off from 7 to 9 p.m., we are hosting the Kitten’s Drag Show at the Riveria Theatre," said George.

Organizers said the most important thing is visibility.



"One of the most important things we can do is show the LGBTQ+ community that they’re accepted here. We can preach about sit all day long, but until we show it, we aren’t accomplishing what we need to accomplish," said George.

The Three Rivers Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street. It is free to the public.

