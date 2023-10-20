'She started it, but we're fighting together'; GRPD dispatchers, best friends battling breast cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A pair of best friends and GRPD dispatchers finding themselves on a unique journey together. They’re hoping their fight will inspire others this Breast Cancer Awareness month.

A work of art tattooed on Amanda Shields’ arm is an outside reflection of an inside battle.

“It's metastasized to seven places in my body… but we're still fighting,” said Shields.

It’s been a year since the 9-1-1 dispatcher shared her story with FOX 17. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer last August, and has since progressed to Stage 4. The overwhelming support she’s received from her family, community, and co-workers is still going strong. Especially from her best friend Kristin Boone, who’s also a 9-1-1 dispatcher at GRPD, and has been by her side through it all. Bringing her chemo treats and blankets to her appointments, and simply being a listening ear.

“I mean, this is my best friend, and what a horrible thing, but we're gonna get through it,” said Boone.

In a strange twist of fate, after supporting her friend’s battle, she also found herself in the ring.

Amanda Shields

“The first place we came was here, didn't tell anybody else, we came here and sat down,” said Boone. She’s not a crier, but says Shields cried for her.

Kristin was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in July. She didn’t have any previous symptoms, just a friend whose story inspired her to get a mammogram.

“You know, she started it, but we're fighting together,” said Shields.

That saying on a pair of t-shirts is a reminder of their unique journey, and so are their matching bracelets with ribbon charms.

Boone got a special tattoo when Shields was first diagnosed, showcasing an octopus wrapped around a breast cancer ribbon.

“Friends come and go like the ocean waves, but a true friend will stick to your face like an octopus, and that's always kind of been our thing,” said Boone.

The two even share the same surgeon and attend doctor’s appointments together.

Now their “thing” is helping other women before it’s too late, pleading with them to get their mammograms.

“I had signs and symptoms in April, and I ignored them,” said Shields. “Had I not, I probably wouldn't be here today, I would be a survivor rather than a terminal patient.”

“The stress of our job is phenomenal, but going through something like this makes our jobs seem easy,” said Boone.

Each year in the U.S., about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, with black women having a higher rate of death. According to the World Health Organization, family history of breast cancer increases the risk. However, most people diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history, which is why it's important to get tested regardless.

For the second year, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Grand Rapids Police Foundation are teaming up for the Pink Patch Project to raise awareness of early detection. All proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club and the Grand Rapids Police Foundation. For more information or to donate, click here. You can follow Amanda Shield’s breast cancer journey here.

