One-on-one with MI Justice Kyra Harris Bolden

LANSING, Mich. — Kyra Harris Bolden made history in 2023 by becoming the first Black woman on the Michigan Supreme Court. At 34 years old, Bolden is also believed to be the youngest justice ever to serve.

FOX 17 sat down with Bolden in February to talk about breaking barriers, her role on the court and balancing the position with motherhood.

Bolden campaigned for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2022 but lost. Governor Whitmer then announced she was appointing Bolden to fill the seat vacated by retiring Justice Bridget McCormack.

"To have the governor tell me that I was the right person for the job was definitely an honor. And I take that, that with me. It was definitely a wonderful, wonderful moment," Bolden said. "For me, I believe that this was just a barrier that should have been broken a long time ago. There have been well qualified, exceptional Black women, that have raised their hand for this position. Now, obviously, I feel a sense of pride, being the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. But I think in 2023, it's a little unacceptable for us to still be talking about the first and whatnot. So it's a little it's a little bittersweet."

The Southfield democrat is now part of the 4-3 majority on the bench, and comes to the court as the only justice who also has served in the state legislature.

"I think it's important that the Supreme Court reflect the diversity background and experiences and perspectives of Michiganders to make sure that we're making the best decisions possible," she said. "We make decisions every day, not even just about those really big issues, but really issues that can affect people's individual lives. Sometimes they set precedent for other people, we really get a mixed bag of all the issues. You know, what rights do people have in the state of Michigan is literally what we're determining every day."

The court takes up roughly two percent of approximately 2,000 case requests each year appealed from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

"This is such an important court, such an important position. And it's a lot of individuals last resort for their issue," Bolden explained. "There's always work on every single case being reviewed... but then it's up to us to what's called hold a case for further consideration."

Bolden became a mom during her campaign last fall, and is now balancing her work as a justice with a five-month-old daughter.

"I will say that she was also my greatest motivation for getting up every day for traveling across the state of Michigan, I went to the UP when I was seven months pregnant. And then again, two months postpartum," said Bolden. "I will be the first one to say there is no such thing as work life balance, at least for myself. I believe in support and that has allowed me to do the things that I am able to do. I have a very supportive network. And you know, I am not afraid to ask for help."

Like another history-making justice, Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on the United States Supreme Court, Bolden is proud to show the next generation that anything is possible.

"It's an incredible honor to be the first. And the way that little boys and little girls look at me, especially those that look like me, is an indescribable feeling and experience," Bolden said. "One of my really good friends shared with me that she told her nephew that I was on the Michigan Supreme Court and showed him a picture of me. And he said to her, my president was black, my Supreme Court Justice is black and we can do anything. And things like that really bring tears to my eyes because a lot of people don't know who's on the Michigan Supreme Court, or what it does. And so the fact that little boys and girls can now see themselves on the highest court in the state of Michigan is really a truly amazing thing."

To learn more about the Michigan Supreme Court, including how to live stream oral arguments and hearings, click here.

