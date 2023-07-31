Grandpa's daily tractor rides with grandsons delight Greenville community

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A photo of a grandfather taking his twin grandsons for a tractor ride blew up on the local Greenville Matters Facebook page, and FOX 17 met with the family in the photo on Monday.

Adam Petersen snapped the picture.

The boys, Oakley and Elliot, are 3 1/2 years old. They've been riding with their papa since they were 1 1/2.

“Let's go, Papa,” Oakley Kranz said as he clicked on his seat belt.

Glen Voorhees, known as "Papa," starts the engine like he does nearly every day.

The boys start their ride the same way each time by blowing goodbye kisses to mom, Jessica Kranz. Their first stop on the tractor ride, before heading to play at the park nearby, is a strategic one: directly across the street to Nana's house for a cookie.

Then the three begin their daily rounds around the neighborhood.

It's something the neighbors on the east side of Greenville have grown to love.

“It’s heartwarming. Everybody waves at you,” Glen said.

A wave, for a ride with papa, the kind of thing you'll only find out in the country.

"It’s something that makes people smile,” Glen said.

It's the kind of ride the kids can't wait for. The excitement continues nearly every day. It's special because Grandma and Grandpa live right across the street from Elliot and Oakley.

“They want to go. I can’t start it ... they can hear it start over there in the garage — when I go and take them for a ride — they can hear it, and they start beating on the door here," Glen said.

When the boys can't go for a ride with Grandpa, rest assured, they're still riding their miniature John Deeres out in the backyard.

Elliot and Oakley's mom, Jessica Kranz, says she's got her hands full with twin 3-year-olds.

“It’s busy, that’s for sure,” Jessica said.

Busy, but worth it for moments like those tractor rides.

“There’s a lot of older people that don’t get out that I know like watching them go by,” Jessica said.

The boys ride buckled in, at a slow tractor's pace, and rarely ever out on the main roads.

“There’s seat belts, and they don’t get up; they know better,” Jessica said.

It's time together that Glen knows they can't get back, and memories made.

“It’s something I hope they remember for the rest of their life,” Glen said.

Oakley and Elliot get to go for a ride with Grandpa almost every day, as long as the weather is nice and they haven't been naughty.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube