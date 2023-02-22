HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton High School sophomore Aiden Lynch's ravenous call of Wednesday's snow day is something akin to a championship buzzer-beater— cheers, fans jumping from their seats, and an announcer who doesn't even try to control their excitement.

"Whooo! No school for me tomorrow!" Lynch exclaims as the student section erupts at the announcement.

The cancelation coincided with the Hawkeyes taking home the W against West Catholic High School, beating them 57-45.

At the start of the video above you can see Hamilton superintendent, Dr. Bradford Lusk (green shirt) giving the news to the student section— sending them into a frenzy!

Dr. Lusk may be the favorite of students right now, but Aiden Lynch's snow-day play-by-play has our vote for call of the year.