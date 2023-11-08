Tracy Riley is ready to take command of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, MICH — Every summer the streets and waterways of Grand Haven are flooded with thousands of people for the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. And making sure that ship stays upright is a titanic task – but one for which new festival executive director, U.S. Coast Guard Commander Tracy Riley (Ret.) is more than ready.

“I am just delighted to be here.”

That enthusiasm for the job isn’t anything new for Riley– who was previously stationed in Grand Haven and could not wait to make her way back.

"As soon as the first month I was here, my kids and I fell in love with this place," the Coast Guard veteran told Fox17. "And I just knew it was kind of automatic. Of all the places I've been in the Coast Guard. I'm like, 'I'll be retiring in Grand Haven.' I told people that the first couple months I was here."

She was right – returning to West Michigan and serving on the festival board before stepping into her new role following the death of long-time executive director Mike Smith this past summer.

FOX17 Tracy J Riley gives us a tour of her office as new executive director of the Coast Guard Festival

“There's nobody like Mike Smith now," said Riley. "So Mike, like, left a legacy and built this festival to what it is today.”

And what it is today is a nationally recognized event people look forward to all year long.

"We have a presidential proclamation named Grant Haven, US Coast Guard City, USA. So we take that very seriously here," Riley noted. "There's no other Coast Guard festival like ours anywhere."

FOX 17

Her first year at the helm will be a far cry from its beginnings as a simple picnic. Riley will oversee the 100th anniversary of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

"It's so exciting to think about all the things we want to do," Riley said. "The normal events that we usually have and then the things that we wanted to do to amp it up a little bit and recognize people and we're on to discussion and planning right now. So those things will become more solid as we move into the new year.”

If you want to know what surprises are in store for this year, you are going to have to wait until July like everyone else. We'll share that information as soon as we can pry it from Riley and the Board's hands, on air and online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube