GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The consumer-grade fireworks industry in Michigan depends on a holiday much more its senior. This Independence Day, when the United States turns 247 years old, the business will still be eleven—not even old enough buy its own product.

Boomin' business: Crazy Kathy's sells fireworks in liquor store parking lot

But in that short time, fireworks stands in the state have exploded as for-profit, permanent storefronts and sparkled as fundraisers in parking lot tents. While some have fizzled, the show goes on for Crazy Kathy's Fireworks Tent.

On the corner of Chicago Drive and Port Sheldon— a few days before the Fourth— it's not about the size of the tent, but instead, the service inside.

"I know a lot about the different fireworks and what they do, and people appreciate that," said Kathy Girschle, the stand's namesake who turns into somewhat of an Ottawa County micro-celebrity every summer.

From fountains to mortars to the best-selling "Hit the Road, Jack," the pop-up store stacks and sells thousands of fireworks in a space that occupies less than half the parking lot of the Sheldon Party Store.

"My dad always told me never run out of bait. We used to do a lot of fishing. You don't ever run out of bait" said Steve Girschle, who co-owns the stand with his wife Kathy.

The pair has some free time on their hands in the summer. Steve works from home and has flexible hours. Kathy substitute teaches.

When Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill in 2011 permitting the commercial sale of certain, more explosive fireworks, he lit a fuse beneath the couple.

"We were pretty excited when they made the stuff that shoots up into the air legal," Kathy said. "We were like, 'Yeah, this could be a good thing.'"

The next summer, Crazy Kathy's pitched a tent in a dirt lot across the street from their current location. Then, they went to the liquor store next door.

"We asked him if we could put a sign in his grass," Kathy said. "He said, 'Hey, I'll do you one better. How about next year, you set up your tent in my parking lot.'"

The first years of commercial competition were a wild West Michigan, but the bad and the ugly burned out, leaving the two with a fistful of dollars.

"It is a lot of work," Steve said. "But it's rewarding to be able to have something extra for the family for vacations."

Crazy Kathy's Fireworks Tent

In early June, the temporary tent opens for business.

"We have customers come in with their little kids that are just so excited to see me every single year," Kathy said. "They're like, 'It's Crazy Kathy.'"

But 86% of sales come in July—making for a part-time salary in the mid-to-low five-figures.

The state gets a cut of the cash from a 6% sales tax and a $1,000 licensing fee for pop-ups like Kathy's. For permanent buildings, the price rises to $1,250, per the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act.

The grand total at checkout for some pyrotechnics can cost more than a few Founding Fathers, but Kathy says she tries to give them the best bang for their buck.

"We know we're kind of in Dutch community and people do price shop a lot of times." Kathy said. "That's why we get the loyal customer base."

The couple knows their product— Kathy reviews fireworks on the business' Facebook page and QR codes pasted along the aisles play a video preview of each one. Every year, both her and Steve attend a pre-Fourth of July fireworks show where distributors showcase their product to sellers like them.

They also know the people who purchase them.

"I love seeing the same people come in every year." Kathy said. "You establish a relationship with them."