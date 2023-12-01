Christkindl Market: What's that smell?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids area social media has been abuzz with one question: Have you smelled the stinky cheese at the Christkindl Market?

Marketgoers on Friday certainly got a whiff.

The cheese, called raclette, can be smelled from booths across the market.

Some say they smelled it from much farther.

“I can definitely smell the cheese. I actually smelled the cheese all the way from down south in Australia, and I had to come over and see it for myself,” Josh Morrow joked.

The smell is described as a cross between feet, wet dog and something foul. But the good news is, people say the raclette sandwich tastes far better than it smells.

“We’ve been eating raclette for years,” Nicole Vacketta said.

Vacketta and her husband Peter say the ooey gooey sandwich is a European tradition.

“It's a little smelly, but it’s super good,” Peter added.

The cheese is scraped from a heated wheel onto baguette bread. A sandwich will cost you roughly $17. The Christkindl Market is open until December 23.

