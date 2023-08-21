Haire's Hair: Plainwell 10-year-old takes top 15 in national mullet competition

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Safe to say, Emmett Haire has done his last name justice.

After 18 months of growing out his locks, and two perms, the 10-year-old from Plainwell just finished at #15 in the USA Mullet Championship kids' division.

"It's been a trip," Haire said on Monday.

According to Haire, his dad, Hart, originally pitched the idea to grow a mullet. Haire was on board immediately.

"I just thought it would be cool to get the mullet to see other people's reactions," he said.

Shauna Haire

To no surprise, Haire got exactly what he wanted.

"My friends, when I first got it, they were like, 'Wow! That's different.'" he told FOX 17.

As Haire explained, there are many different mullet styles. Based on looks alone, it was easy to see who inspired his look.

"Kenny Powers," Haire said.

Shauna Haire

His mother, Shauna, is in awe of the response Emmett's hair has received, and the overwhelming support from the West Michigan community every step of the way.

"It has been a ride," she said. "It's been fun.”

Now that the competition is over, the magical mullet era is coming to a close. The hair itself, though, will find a loving new owner.

Haire plans to donate to Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan.

"That way, they can also have hair and feel how it is, or how it was, to have hair again," he explained.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube