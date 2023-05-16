'We are Kalamazoo artists:' KPS prepares for outdoor art show at Bronson Park

As Kalamazoo Public Schools’ Bronson Park Outdoor Art show approaches, downtown Kalamazoo is getting new art and new faces.

This year’s exhibit will feature almost 1,000 black-and-white photos of students, teachers, and local artists. The installation is part of a global project called the Inside Out Project.

“Essentially what happens is, in a community, you would choose what they call an action statement,” said Lead KPS Art teacher, Mandy Clearwaters.

The action statement is something that people will stand behind. Clearwaters says the statement they chose is, “We are Kalamazoo artists.”

The statement may seem simple, but the faces that will cover Bronson Park represent a deeper meaning.

“Our goal is to show that an artist is not a one size fits all. But artists look and act and feel in many different ways,” she said.

Clearwaters' is excited for her students to see the display. She also can’t wait for the community to see the finished product. As of right now, there are over 200 faces, but there will be 900 before the art show kicks off on Friday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube