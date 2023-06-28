Grand Haven café giving employment to people with developmental, intellectual disabilities

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit is giving people living with developmental and intellectual disabilities the opportunity for meaningful employment, while also being paid a fair wage.

Kenzie's Be Café is serving up more than just java and snacks. On the inside, it's full of people working in an environment designed specifically for them.

"I never expected to learn how to make coffee," said Matthew Wittaopp, a BErista at Kenzie's Be Café.

"My favorite part is making the smoothies," said Laura Moran, another BErista at Kenzie's Be Café.

Inside Kenzie's, you'll be greeted with smiles, and employees eager to help where they can.

When Laura was asked if she met a lot of new people on the job, she replied "um, yes."

"We provide job training and life skills training, and our goal really is to get people trained to get jobs in the mainstream market. Not everyone wants to work at a cafe for their whole life," said Erin Lyon, the executive director for BErista, Inc.

"We do a lot of interaction here with people. There are a lot of good communication skills learned here, multitasking like making drinks while still trying to carry on a conversation. You are doing dishes, wiping down tables, mopping, cleaning, there is stuff to stock," said Lyon.

Each employee has their own favorite task.

"I like doing the stamping and everything," said Jessica Smallegan, a BEErista for Kenzie's Be Café.

Jessica helps brand products and Laura keeps everythig clean.

"I clean the mirrors once in a while and sometimes the tables," said Moran.

It's one of a few 'be cafés in the area, but it's not the last.

Unlike many businesses who are struggling for employees, Kenzie's is at capacity, with around 22 people on the wait list for employment.

"I think that not only are they hardworking. They are loyal. They are on time. They really want to be at work. They love being here, and they can’t wait to come back," said Lyon.

The goal is to get community members to see how reliable and passionate these employees are, and want them to work at their business too.

"I think for the most part people kind of overlook people with disabilities. I think they think maybe it is going to take a little more handling or extra work, and it will be a full-time job to have someone work with us or work with somebody, and that is not the case," said Lyon.

"If you’re in the area or if you’re interested in coming here to just hangout or work, feel free," said Moran.

Kenzie's Be Café is hosting a charity concert called 'Java Jam' to help raise money to support their cause of providing meaningful employment to those with disabilities.

The fundraiser will be held July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. It will feature two local bands and will offer music, dancing and drinks for the community.

Anyone interested in a job can head into Kenzie's Be Café for an application. The café is also accepting volunteers to help out with the shop or other events throughout the summer season.