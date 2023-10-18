Muskegon County mental health co-response teams up police officers, clinicians

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County added an expansion on existing crisis response plans— three police departments now have co-response teams for mental health calls.

The co-response teams pair a mental health service provider with a police officer.

This new system now is in place at the Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores police departments.

The three departments were able to put these mental health co-response teams in place thanks to a grant and partnership between Health West and Michigan State Police.

“It’s been a big plus for us to handle all types of situations that we encounter on a daily basis,” Muskegon Public Safety Director Tim Kozal said.

The program places Health West clinicians directly in the police departments where they're needed. Health West estimates a roughly 30% increase in crisis calls this year compared to last.

“Working with Michelle, it’s been amazing. I’ve learned so much that I didn’t see before,” Muskegon Crisis Response Officer Andrew McKee said.

“We have taken an active role in increasing our crisis response system in Muskegon County. In an effort to divert people from the legal justice system and into the right doors of care,” Health West Clinical Manager Heather Weigand added.

Muskegon's Public Safety Director says about 42% of his police officers have crisis intervention training. Officer McKee and Health West Clinician Michelle Pouch work together daily, responding to a variety of mental health-related calls, including suicidal, substance use disorder and people experiencing homelessness.

Pouch explained that she often does research on the way to a call so that they can provide the best and right type of care to meet a person's needs.

“I’m able to determine, is this person already in services? Is this person already taking medication? Does this person have a treatment team already?” Pouch added.

“When I’m able to make all those determinations before we get to a call, I’m able to make phone calls or connections or emails to the person's team members, if they have a team, to give me background information."

They say these mental health co-response teams provide a more holistic care opportunity.

“It’s a perfect team effort when we’re together— that we wouldn’t have if it were just me on scene,” McKee said.

“When we leave, oftentimes they’re like, 'I just needed someone to talk to, somebody to listen,'” Pouch said.

The program is in place partially because people automatically call 911 when they need help, but Health West reminds community members that there are many other resources available, although officers will always show up with care and compassion regardless.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential assistance, 24/7.**

Other available resources include 211 for Essential Community Services, such as finding food, shelter, utility assistance, disaster recovery, childcare, transportation and more, along with the Michigan Peer Warmline, (888) PEER-753 (888-733-7753), which can provide more specific mental health support to those in need.

