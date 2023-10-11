Daddy's Dough: Grand Rapids man's cookie business is family affair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — MarcQus Wright is banking on his love of baking and rising to the top with his family-run cookie business.

Daddy's Dough began in 2015, inside Wright's kitchen.

"Cookies make a lot of people feel good. And they made me feel good. Baking them, smelling them, eating them," said Wright. "We were just baking in the house playing around and my daughter was like, 'Dad you should sell these'".

Wright's brother had the perfect idea for a name-- and the rest was history.

"My brother just said 'Daddy's Dough' and I said, 'That's it'. So we took that and he even designed my logo too." Wright told FOX 17 News.

Daddy's Dough secured a commercial license and its first major client in The Bridge Street Market.

"We started with a chocolate chip cookie, snickerdoodle cookie, peanut butter... Beauty and Beast these were kind of our early unique creations," he explained.

Thanks to customer feedback and employee creativity, business is taking off with new delicious offerings like "the brookie".

"That's one of our top sellers now, where we have a brownie on the bottom, with different ingredients in the middle, and a cookie on top," said Wright. "And we sell a ton of we sell about 100 of those a week."

Wright prides himself on prioritizing family values, while constantly working to grow his products.

"It's just beyond my wildest dreams where we are right now," he said. "The proof is in the pudding. And I tell people if you don't like it, I'll give you your money back."

Wright said you can buy cookies online and in retail locations like Bridge Street Market,, Horrocks Market, and Corewell Health locations like Butterworth and Blodgett.

Daddy's Dough has recently rolled out a new subscription service as well.

