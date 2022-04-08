Jury set to review evidence, continue deliberations for fifth day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 12-person jury is set to re-group for the fifth day of deliberations in the trial over the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Late Thursday jurors requested a closer look at a piece of evidence in the case: a number of pennies the prosecution claims some of the men attached to fireworks during their alleged preparation to carry out the kidnapping plot. That's expected to happen first thing Friday morning.

Wednesday morning, the jury asked Judge Robert Jonker for Post-it Notes and paperclips before resuming deliberations.

Tuesday morning, the second full day of deliberations, the jury asked to look at transcripts of witness testimony. Judge Jonker would not allow them to view transcripts while they deliberated because he says there is a “richness” to oral testimony that gets lost when it’s put into the written word.

On Monday morning the 12-person jury panel and three alternates were brought into the courtroom for a total of about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Judge Jonker told them this is not about politics or about the pandemic, this is a criminal case and they have to weigh the evidence and the law.

Just after 3 p.m. that day, the jury asked Judge Jonker for the definition of a weapon. He told them it is a category of devices that could readily be used or designed to destroy, injure or kill someone or something, as opposed to something you’d simply use for fun, and that the term could be applied very broadly based on context.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were arrested in October of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to kidnap for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Fox, Croft and Harris face additional charges.

The men were supposedly angry over COVID-19 restrictions and allegedly planned it from June to October 2020.

The defense has argued that the defendants were entrapped by undercover agents and informants who pushed the plan forward.

Three things have to be proven for the jury to reach a guilty verdict:

that two or more people conspired the plan

they willingly and voluntarily entered it

they did things to advance it.

If convicted, all four men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube