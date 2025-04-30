SCHURR TRIAL: Prosecution rests case in second-degree murder trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Christopher Schurr.

On Wednesday morning, three days into testimony in the former officer's second-degree murder trial, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced he had finished presenting evidence and witnesses in the case.

In total, the prosecution called eleven witnesses to the stand, including two experts on police use of force and an expert on tasers.

Becker claims Schurr was not justified when he fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man, as the two struggled over Schurr's taser during a traffic stop in April 2022.

"There was a crime here. The defendant committed crime of murder. A police officer can commit murder. They're no different than anybody else," the prosecutor said during his opening statement on Monday.

Shortly after Becker rested his case on Wednesday, Schurr's defense attorneys called for a mistrial and a directed verdict of acquittal.

Judge Christina Mims struck down both of the defense's motions.

"I believe that a rational trier of fact could find that the killing was not justified," Mims said.

