WATCH: Christopher Schurr arrives at court for first day of murder trial

Schurr faces second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who he shot and killed during a traffic stop in April 2022. His defense says the former officer acted in self-defense. The prosecution argues Schurr's use of force was not justified.

FOX 17 was there as Schurr arrived to 17th District Court shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday. A crowd of several dozen supporters greeted him with applause. There was also a supporter with a sign saying "#JusticeForPatrick" and several people shouted the phrase while driving by the courthouse as well.

Schurr arrives to court for murder trial April 28, 2025

After Schurr entered the building, current State Representative James DeSana spoke with the media in support of the former police officer.

"We stand here today to defend life, not to take it," said DeSana. "We stand here today with Officer Christopher Schurr."

DeSana, a Republican, represents parts of Monroe and Wayne counties.

State Rep. Jim DeSana speaks ahead of Christopher Schurr's trial

