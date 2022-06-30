Judge orders new trial for defendants in Governor Whitmer kidnap case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge ordered two of the men charged in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stand for a retrial. The two men were back in federal court Thursday afternoon, asking that their charges be dismissed.

Back on April 8, after five days of jury deliberations, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty on all charges leveled against them. A mistrial was declared in the cases against Adam Fox and Barry Croft after the jury was unable to come to a decision on their charges.

According to federal court documents, defense attorneys for Fox and Croft argue their charges should be dismissed because Harris and Caserta were acquitted and because there was insufficient evidence presented by the government during the trial.

“Because of the preclusive effect of the acquittals of Mr. Harris and Mr. Caserta as well as the insufficient evidence presented by the government at trial, Mr. Croft requests the Court enter a judgment of acquittal pursuant to Rule 29(c) on each count of the superseding indictment,” the documents state.

In court Thursday, a judge denied the request and ordered Fox and Croft to stand for a retrial.

The US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan at the time of the verdicts, Andrew Birge, said his office planned to retry the cases against Fox and Croft.

Mark A. Totten was sworn in as the new US Attorney for the district on May 5.

Totten has since filed a motion with the court saying he would not be participating in the upcoming retrial. FOX 17 reached out to his office for details on why he decided to withdraw from the case, but they had no comment at the time.

Nils Kessler and Jonathon Roth lead the prosecution against Fox, Croft, Harris, and Caserta during the initial trial. Roth has since withdrawn from the case.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were all arrested in October of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to kidnap for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her vacation home. Fox, Croft and Harris are all facing additional charges.

The men were supposedly angry over COVID-19 restrictions and allegedly planned it from June to October 2020.

The defense argued that the defendants were entrapped by undercover agents and informants who pushed the plan forward

