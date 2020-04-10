Watch
See all of FOX 17's coverage of all the good that's coming out of West Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Something Good

Retirement community receives hundreds of cards for residents

Zach Harig
3:54 PM, Apr 10, 2020

Something Good

Local woman creates 'Headbands 4 Heroes' to help nurses

Zach Harig
2:17 PM, Apr 17, 2020

Something Good

'It was very emotional': Family finalizes adoption with virtual ceremony amid pandemic

Janice Allen
4:27 PM, Apr 22, 2020
