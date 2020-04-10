Something Good

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
See all of FOX 17's coverage of all the good that's coming out of West Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Retirement community receives hundreds of cards for residents
Local woman creates 'Headbands 4 Heroes' to help nurses
'It was very emotional': Family finalizes adoption with virtual ceremony amid pandemic
59 years on, this 'Golden Girl' of nursing has no interest in retirement
Blind puppy looking for forever home
Wedding face masks become booming business for Comstock Park woman
VIDEO: Woman brings horse to visit nursing home patients in Holland
Make-A-Wish helps teen with Cystic Fibrosis
The 'Biggby Ladies' are back outside waving to cars & spreading joy
'Choir for Good' raises awareness, money for social justice organizations through performances
Zeeland man turns $10 bet into $175K jackpot in online casino
Feed the Fight Kalamazoo celebrates 8,500 meal deliveries as pandemic anniversary approaches
VIDEO: Allegan County officers rescue horse from icy pond
Local florist delivers donated flowers to seniors
VIDEO: Watervliet school collects 600+ cereal boxes for charity
Artist is hiding gnome statues every day for people to find
Teen-owned business donates proceeds to organizations helping those experiencing homelessness
Couple leaves multiple $1,000 'community tips' for staff at GR restaurants
Popular soul food restaurant honoring Dr. King with ‘Random Yams of Kindness’
$50,000 smile giveaway changes Muskegon man's life
Mercy Health revises visitation rules
‘We love our staff’: Restaurant group owner taking care of employees during latest pause
Local restaurants get boost from Kentwood Police & Lacks Enterprises
Postema Farm ‘bringing Christmas to you if you couldn’t make it to us’
Grand Rapids BBQ restaurant still hosting free Thanksgiving dinner
GRPD officers tie the knot amid the pandemic and hours before downtown riots
Couples meet each other for the first time on camera in 'stranger shoots'
Cards for Connor: Strangers send dozens of cards for accident survivor
Owner of GR comic shop returns after months off recovering from liver transplant
Annual walk for Chiari Malformation makes shift to virtual, still seeking donations
Toddler adopts puppy born with same birth defect
Local charity making sure 'community of love' is well fed during pandemic
Parishioners surprise priest with hot air balloon ride for his 78th birthday
Lori's Voice helps make family's home more wheelchair accessible
Retirement community residents rejoice for live accordion performance
Waving women delight drivers 7 days of the week
John Ball Zoo names new bald eagle after local educator
'Maggie's Flowers' selling bouquets to buy hotspots for Zeeland school
Video: Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
'Lonia's World Center': Creating social events for young adults with special needs
Plainwell woman making blankets for children in need
New Grand Rapids company offers rentable "Pik-Niks"
Greenville girl strikes up 'tic-tac-toe' game with mail carrier
Middle school friends start their own new lawn service in GR
Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill donates thousands of free meals during pandemic