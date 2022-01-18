Nonprofit program that helps those with disabilities find jobs expands to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A nonprofit organization that helps find job opportunities for those with disabilities has announced the formation of a second paper-shredding program in Grand Haven that supplies vocational training for people with minimal work experience.

“In addition to the training and work experience, our paper-shredding program provides a place where job seekers with disabilities can connect with others and contribute to their community,” says Beyond26 Executive Director Dirk Bakyuyzen.

The nonprofit says they match job hunters with jobs that match their skills and situation and address other concerns they may have.

“The age 26 is a critical time for developmentally disabled community members because it is the age when Michigan’s state-supported education system ends,” explains Bakyuyzen, “leaving families and caregivers struggling to find support and structure for their adult child after they finish school.”

We’re told Beyond26 accepts donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The nonprofit’s Grand Rapids program has been in operation since 2019, according to Beyond26.

