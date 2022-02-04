Caught on camera: Good Samaritans shovel out homes on GR's West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like many of us, for Courtney Lawrence the snow is just one of those things you typically wait until the morning to take care of. Wednesday's winter storm was no different.

“I mean it had been snowing all day [Wednesday] and, you know, I didn't really pay any attention to it,” Lawrence said.

But when she looked outside her West Side Grand Rapids home Thursday, her sidewalk and driveway were totally clear; even her cars were cleaned off.

“The snow coming off the cars, I think, was probably the nicest part,” laughed Lawrence.

She didn’t hire anyone to do it. It was kind of a mystery — so she checked the trusty security camera.

“It had to be like five or six [people] that were just shoveling. I mean, they were shoveling the sidewalk, the walkway, the driveway; they were getting snow off people's cars and we were both like, 'Wow, this is really, really nice,'” Lawrence said.

The camera captured the moment late Wednesday night. The crew of people, who Courtney doesn’t know, not only hit her house but went down the block clearing driveways and cars like a well-oiled machine.

They weren't looking for money or any recognition; all they were looking for was a way to help their fellow neighbors.

“I would like to say thank you,” Lawrence added. “I thought that was extremely generous and kind — you have no idea who lives here; I could have really needed that help and I thank you. Thank you so much.”

The good deed has since created a chain reaction. Lawrence says she’s looking for ways to pay it forward; she reached out to Mel Trotter, and she’s gathering some items and boots to donate to the local homeless community.

