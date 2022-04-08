Hunting for Hope: Teen organizing Easter egg hunt for kids with disabilities

ALLEGAN, Mich — Lexi Koopman is making sure no kids are left out from participating in a popular spring tradition.

The 16-year-old is busy organizing an Easter egg hunt for kids with disabilities on Saturday, April 16th.

"It's like such a staple in many kids life and kids that struggle with disabilities may not get an opportunity to participate or may not get an opportunity to participate in it safely and fairly," explained Koopman. "I have started collecting prizes and eggs and stuff like that. Right now I am in need of donations and volunteers and sponsors to help sponsor the silent auction."

Koopman knows there's a need because she's grown up with a disability. She is legally blind and suffers from Functional neurological disorder, which affects her walking.

Courtesy: Lexi Koopman

The event is scheduled from 11am to 3pm at Faith Baptist Church in Allegan.

It's not her first time giving back to the community.

In the past, Koopman has had bake sales to raise money for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Courtesy: Lexi Koopman

"I've just always had a passion for helping kids. That's just always been what I've been drawn to," she told FOX 17 News.

Koopman plans to use the proceeds from the silent auction to benefit the pediatric unit at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

To learn more, or to help out with the Easter egg hunt, email Koopman at lexikoopman263@gmail.com or head to the event page on Facebook.

