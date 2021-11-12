7-year-old boy with lymphoma sworn in as member of Hastings Police Department

HASTINGS, Mich. — Seven-year-old Dremony had his wish come true Friday when he was sworn in as a member of the Hastings Police Department.

Dremony has lymphoma and told Make-A-Wish Michigan his wish was to be a police officer.

Friday, Dremony received his wish and was sworn in as a member of the Hastings Police Department inside the City Hall Council Chamber.

Dremony also got to take a tour of the police department and take a ride in a patrol car.

Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 10,500 wishes for children with critical illnesses since 1984. This year, they expect to grant 400 wishes to Michigan children.

