GRCC highlights challenges, successes of graduating Cuban couple

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating the success of two of its students!

We’re told Hector Ortega and Loyda Cruz left their home country of Cuba to further their computer science studies in the United States.

The couple eventually found their way to GRCC, where they graduated last month upon completing the school’s Computer Support Specialist program.

GRCC tells us Hector and Loyda confronted various challenges on the road to graduation.

“When we moved from Cuba to the United States, we had to face many new challenges and the main one was the language,” says Hector. “That's how we started our adventure at GRCC, taking English as a Second Language classes.”

Hector explains he and Loyda learned about GRCC’s Computer Support program, saying it seemed like a perfect fit for them.

“When I studied Computer Science in Cuba, the studies were mostly focused on mathematics, programming and everything related to software,” says Loyda. “I always wanted to learn and obtain skills that would help me solve problems related to different devices and that also involve the physical part or hardware. This program helped me a lot to learn how to identify and solve problems related to software, hardware, security and networks.”

GRCC says the couple received financial aid during their journey, made possible in part by the Michigan Reconnect scholarship and the Futures for Frontliners program.

We’re also told Hector and Loyda applauded the school’s fast-paced certificate program, which allowed them to enter the job market quickly in the span of 18 weeks.

“When we arrived in the United States, without previous work experience, we always thought about the possibility of studying something shorter in this country, but related to our previous knowledge,” says Loyda. “The GRCC program linked all the studying we did previously (in Cuba) and now is opening doors here in the United States.”

Hector says he accepted a job offer from Amway’s IT department the same week they graduated.

Apply to GRCC here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube