Former world champion Dino "Mad Dog" Newville gets back into the ring

A former world boxing champ steps back in the ring. Dino "Mad Dog" Newville is trying to raise money for a local non-profit.

The 61-year-old boxer said once he hung his gloves up, he would never come back.

The Mad Dog got some reps in on Friday before his big match.

"I keep asking people for help, so let me show you how serious I am about this; let me go back to the ring," Newville told FOX17.

On Saturday, the former world champ goes head to head Rocky "The Hawaiian Nightmare" Smith at the Delta Plex. The two major fighters hope this to be a major knockout in fundraising for Dino's non-profit gym.

Money brought in from this fight is going towards the kids who go to the gym.

"Financially we need equipment. We need education stuff like new computers, books, and tutors," Newville said.

Dino says more than 300 hundred kids come in to use not only his gym but also the major classroom upstairs.

"We help a lot of kids. Realistically we help 3-year-old kids on Saturday. During the school week e have an after-school to come in to occupy their time in the learning center or in the gym," Newville said. "When they are here, we know they are not getting in trouble. >

For 61-years-old, Dino still looks to put up a good fight. Tickets are on sale, and they range from $20 to $50.