ZEELAND, Mich. — A video out of Zeeland is going viral.

In the video, you see Zeeland East High School 11th grader Jules Hoogland, who's blind, attempting to shoot a basketball into the hoop.

Video of blind Zeeland high schooler sinking basket goes viral

The packed gym goes silent as Cheryl Beute repeatedly hits the bottom of the backboard.

After several knocks, Jules makes the shot, and the ball goes in.

Everyone in the gym erupts with excitement.

This game was part of the Unified Sports Program for special education students.

These student athletes compete at other schools in our area.

This video was shot during the Zeeland East vs. West game this week.

