KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Heart of West Michigan United Way (HWMUW) and the Home Depot Foundation teamed up to repair the homes of 22 Kent County veterans and service members on Friday.

HWMUW says more than 250 volunteers from Home Depot, Steelcase, GRCC and Grand Valley State University participated, with financial help from the Home Depot Foundation and Fifth Third Bank.

We’re told home repairs were made in Grand Rapids, Rockford, Cedar Springs, Sparta and Kentwood.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube