Watch Now
NewsSomething Good

Actions

Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers

Don celebrates 90th birthday at Portage Lowe's
FOX 17
Don celebrates 90th birthday at Portage Lowe's
Don celebrates 90th birthday at Portage Lowe's
Don celebrates 90th birthday at Portage Lowe's
Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 16:15:12-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 90-year-old Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday.

Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own.

“I'm very much surprised,” said Don. “I knew there'd be a lot of fun today but I never expected all this.”

One of his coworkers says they were looking forward to this day for a long time.

“We've been planning the balloon drop and the cake and all that for probably quite a while,” says Nicole Gustavson. “It's been quite an organized affair.”

Don says the secret to his longevity is friendship and a strong immune system.

“God’s been very good to me,” says Don, “and He's given me a great immune system and good health and many friends and it keeps going on getting better.”

Don tells FOX 17 he has no plans to stop working at Lowe’s, adding he intends to become the store’s oldest full-time associate.

Don celebrates 90th birthday at Portage Lowe's

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book