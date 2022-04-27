Watch
Mother duck, ducklings escorted through Grand Rapids elementary school

A longstanding tradition continued Wednesday at Ken-O-Sha Elementary School in Grand Rapids. It was the running of the ducks, which has been happening for more than a decade.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 27, 2022
Every year, a mother duck nests in the courtyard of the school.

Once the ducklings hatch, they can’t fly out of the courtyard. So, when the time is right, the mother duck pecks on the door to let students and staff members know she is ready to lead her ducklings through the school and into the wild.

The staff makes arrangements throughout the school to ensure the duck and her ducklings successfully navigate the hallways to reach outside.

