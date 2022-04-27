Mother duck, ducklings escorted through Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A longstanding and adorable tradition continued Wednesday at Ken-O-Sha Elementary School in Grand Rapids.

It was the running of the ducks, which has been happening for more than a decade.

Every year, a mother duck nests in the courtyard of the school.

Once the ducklings hatch, they can’t fly out of the courtyard. So, when the time is right, the mother duck pecks on the door to let students and staff members know she is ready to lead her ducklings through the school and into the wild.

The staff makes arrangements throughout the school to ensure the duck and her ducklings successfully navigate the hallways to reach outside.

