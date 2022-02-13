Fremont seniors create podcast to spread positivity

FREMONT, Mich. — A pair of twins are working to spread some positivity in their town. Fremont high school seniors are showcasing it in the digital realm with a podcast called Packer Principal Podcast.

Gavin Schuler and Brennan Schuler share the same last name and birthday.

"Which one is older?" I asked.

"I am," Gavin said. "By six minutes," they both added.

The two of them are partnering up with the high school to bring some positivity into the world.

"COVID has pretty hit hard in the past few years. So like, if you're spreading positivity, that definitely helps," Brennan said.

Their episodes are airing on Spotify, with new episodes coming close to once a month.

They already have four of them up for you to check out.

"With the mental health specialist is just was going over how to go help with mental health and all those other things. So it's a way to, like, inspire and motivate others in a way that our... in our community or other communities," Brennan said.

The twins are not only working to spread some good news but also working behind the scenes.

The experience is giving them some inspiration to pursue a career in digital media.

"I want to do more of, like, television broadcasting inside for my career. 'My job?' Yes. That's what I wanted to do. But it's like podcast is basically like a branch off of that. So it's, like, it's still part of it. It's like, I still enjoy doing it," Gavin said.

The students' passion is connecting with a purpose.

"I think it's so important that we as educators have the opportunity, and we use every opportunity to communicate with the public and to communicate with our constituents, to communicate with the kids so they know what's going on," Fremont High School Assistant Principal Zach Lienau said.

