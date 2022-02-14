Special Valentine's Day delivery for patients at DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital felt the love this Valentine's Day, as more than $11,000 worth of holiday goodies were dropped off Monday morning to brighten up their day.

Audrey Wendt, a Spectrum Health ER nurse and one of the 2021 FOX 17 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month, organized the surprise.

Through her Facebook page "We Care GR", members raised thousands to buy blankets, stuffed animals, treats and more than 500 balloons.

FOX 17 Volunteers unload stuffed animals during the drop off.

"We wanted to give them a really nice surprise to make their day special," Wendt told FOX 17 News. "It's just really neat to see that people could come together to do something really good. And we need that right now."

Wendt also organized a Valentine's day surprise for kids at the hospital last year.

"These kids deserve it. They're our communities little warriors," said Wendt.

We Care GR is behind other good deeds, such as connecting "pen pals" with lonely seniors and delivering kids' artwork to nursing homes.

To learn more about the group, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

