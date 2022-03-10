Kent County K9 to receive body armor thanks to nonprofit

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County K9 will soon be given body armor thanks to a nonprofit's donation.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will provide a protective vest to Jack, one of the department’s K9s. Deputies say the vest is protective against bullets and knives.

The vest, sponsored by Diane Talmann, will display the phrase “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” and will be delivered in eight to ten weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has distributed more than 4,500 K9 vests since 2009, thanks to private and corporate donations.

Visit the nonprofit’s website to make a donation toward a K9 vest.

