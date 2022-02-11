Sheridan woman reunites with Good Samaritan who saved her during snowstorm

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Last week, a 73-year-old woman in Sheridan slipped, fell and broke her shoulder during the recent snowstorm.

Thankfully, a man driving by at the time stopped to help.

She said that random person saved her life.

It was snowing so heavily she figured it wouldn't have taken long for her to get buried and never be seen again.

She was so thankful but couldn't remember his name, and couldn't properly thank him.

But on Thursday, she got a surprise visit.

“There are a lot of good people in the world, I’ll tell ya,” says Yvonne “Bunny” Cunningham.

That list of good people just got a bit longer, and this woman's seen it firsthand.

Everyone Bunny knows tends to end up in the hospital.

“I’ve gotten through a lot of sickness and stuff,” says Bunny. “Anything you can have or get rid of, I’ve had it I think."

She has fake knees, fake hips and has been through 24 major surgeries, just to name a few.

Recently she bruised her rib after just recovering from COVID.

“My mom used to say I should be in a bubble when I was a kid,” Bunny recalls.

She lives with her daughter on Holland Lake Drive in Sheridan. But last Wednesday during the snowstorm, her daughter wasn't home. Bunny said she got upset over something and wanted to distract herself.

“Went outside and started shoveling and did OK until I hit that ice and I fell down. It was fast and hard,” Bunny recalls. “It felt like everything broke or something."

She couldn't move, and she didn't know what to do.

Thankfully, a man in a red truck just happened to be driving down the road and watch her fall. Immediately, he came to the rescue, helping her off the ground and taking her into the house.

“He was a hero,” says Bunny. “I really believe I would've laid there and died. My daughter wouldn't have been home for a few hours. It was snowing and blowing so hard it wouldn't have take so long to cover me up."

Bunny insisted she was OK, so the man left.

But, she wasn't. As it turns out, Bunny broke her shoulder. But when she wasn't focusing on the pain; she was focusing on that man, worried she might never see her no-named hero again.

“He could've just kept driving and he didn’t,” says Bunny. “He saved me and he helped me. He was such a good person. Yes, I’d love to meet him."

What Bunny didn't know was, thanks to social media, she had a surprise waiting for her at the door Thursday.

Need a smile? Bunny Cunningham, a 73-year-old Sheridan woman, slipped in her driveway & broke her shoulder in last week's snowstorm. A man was driving by at the time & stopped to help. She said he saved her life, but never got his name. Today, she got a surprise visit @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/0Sn3CMukpW — Max Goldwasser (@MaxGoldwasser) February 10, 2022

“Do you remember me?” Terry Thomsen asked as he walked through Bunny’s front door.

“I remember you,” Bunny replied.

No matter how much pain she was in, Bunny had no problem getting up to embrace that familiar face.

“It was a pretty bad day wasn't it?” Terry recounted as he hugged Bunny.

“It was a horrible day,” Bunny agreed. “Thank you so much."

Bunny will still probably call Terry a hero, but he doesn't consider himself to be one.

“I’ve got my heroes,” says Terry. “The military, the police, first responders, doctors, the nurses… those are my heroes. Those are the heroes that deserve the recognition."

Still, Terry hasn't forgotten the day he saved Bunny. He said he was doing some construction work down the road and was on his way home for lunch when he saw that Bunny fell and never got up.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?’” Terry recalled. “All I could see is this little round face with the hood and the hat and everything on. She said, ‘No.'"

Bunny still isn't sure just how bad her injury is, but one thing's for sure: she gained a new friend, and so did Terry.

“I thank you and I appreciate you and I’m so thankful you came down that road when you did,” said Bunny.

“You know what?” Terry asked. “I’m very thankful I did too."

Bunny has a doctor's appointment in Grand Rapids Friday to see if she'll need surgery or not. Either way, once she heals, she and her daughter will be taking Terry and his wife out for dinner.

