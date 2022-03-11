Mary Free Bed patient wins bet, cuts therapist's hair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A patient at Mary Free Bed (MFB) got to cut his therapist’s hair for winning a bet that he would walk again!

The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center says Sydney Krol, their occupational therapist, made a “friendly bet” with patient Spencer Cobb, saying, “If you walk out of here, I’ll let you cut my hair.”

We’re told Spencer had been recuperating from a spinal cord injury and was unable to stand.

Spencer walked out of the hospital on Friday, so Sydney kept her end of the bargain, MFB says. We’re told Sydney’s locks will be donated to Wigs 4 Kids.

Watch the moment Spencer cut Sydney’s hair here.

