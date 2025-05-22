Watch Now
Police union praises decision not to retry former officer

Joel Bissell/Joel Bissell | MLive.com
Former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Moments later Judge Christina Mims declared a mistrial after the jury was hung and could not reach a verdict. Schurr, 34, was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Fraternal Order of Police praised Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker’s decision not to retry Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr.

“The evidence presented at trial clearly demonstrated that Officer Schurr acted within the scope of his training and responsibilities when confronted with a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation,” the Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement Thursday.

Becker said Thursday that he will drop the second-degree murder charge against Schurr.

Schurr fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man, in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022.

Becker’s announced his decision two weeks after a mistrial was declared in Schurr’s case when the jury was unable to reach a verdict following four days of deliberation.

Becker said Thursday that the jury’s deliberation ended in a 10-2 vote in favor of acquittal.

The decision to not pursue a second trial brought a number of reactions, including a statement by the Lyoya family's attorney.

The Fraternal Order of Police said the legal process had a profound cost on Schurr.

“This case has placed an immense burden on Officer Schurr and the broader law enforcement community. We are grateful that this chapter is coming to a close and that Officer Schurr can begin to move forward,” the police union statement said.

The statement also acknowledged the loss Lyoya’s family has experienced.

“While we continue to extend our condolences to the Lyoya family for their loss, it is important to reaffirm that compliance with lawful commands plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of all involved,” the order said.

