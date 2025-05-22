'A pause in justice' now 'a permanent reality' says Lyoya family attorney

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney for the family of Patrick Lyoya says they now have no hope that anyone will be held criminally responsible for their son's death.

The statement came minutes after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced he will not pursue a second trial for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the death of Lyoya. A jury could not decide whether the former officer should be convicted or acquitted on a second degree murder charge. The judge declared a mistrial in the case two weeks ago.

"With today’s decision, what was once a pause in justice has now become a permanent reality," said Ven Johnson. "This is not a verdict nor the outcome the Lyoya family sought."

Johnson, who represents the family in its civil lawsuit against Schurr, learned about the decision less than an hour before the prosecutor held a press conference on it.

“The Lyoya family has not only lost Patrick, but now the hope that former officer Christopher Schurr will ever be held criminally accountable for taking Patrick’s life," said Johnson.

In the wake of the mistrial, Johnson said the outcome would not impact the civil case, which has been paused while the criminal case played out.

"We will continue to stand with the Lyoya family in their pursuit of truth, accountability and justice for Patrick, and are awaiting our day in civil court," said Johnson.

