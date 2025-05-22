Grand Rapids leaders call for unity in wake of prosecutor's decision for no retrial of ex-police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following the decision to not retry a former Grand Rapids police officer on a murder charge, city leaders are calling for peaceful reactions to the news.

Christopher Schurr will not face a second trial on a second degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Lyoya from April 4, 2022. Kent County Prosecutor announced that decision on Thursday, May 22.

The shooting prompted a number of demonstrations over the past three years, now Grand Rapids city leaders hope any future ones will be peaceful.

“The legacy of Patrick Lyoya’s tragic death must be one of enduring commitment to positive change," said Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand. "I implore every resident to channel their emotions into peaceful, constructive action. Let us come together to support one another and continue the hard work of building a city where everyone is safe, valued and respected."

“My thoughts are immediately with the Lyoya family," continued LaGrand. "This news is undoubtedly a source of immense pain and disappointment and our community shares in their sorrow. Many in Grand Rapids will feel a deep sense of frustration and a belief that justice remains unfulfilled. These feelings are valid and must be acknowledged."

Both LaGrand and City Manager Mark Washington empahsized the need to build better trust between the police department and the community.

"We recognize that today’s announcement may intensify the need for trust-building with some segments of our community, and we are fully dedicated to that ongoing work," said Washington. "We also deeply value our GRPD officers who perform their challenging, and often dangerous, duties with integrity, professionalism and commitment to our community every day."

"The work of healing, of building a more equitable and just Grand Rapids, and of strengthening the bonds of trust between our community and all who serve it, including our police department, must continue with even greater resolve," said LaGrand. "We are committed to the ongoing reforms and dialogues necessary for this progress. We also recognize and support the dedicated GRPD officers who serve our city honorably and professionally every day."

