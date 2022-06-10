GRPD Officer Schurr to be arraigned Friday on second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than two months after Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, the officer who pulled the trigger will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday.

Thursday, Officer Chris Schurr, who had been on paid administrative leave since the deadly April 4 shooting, turned himself in and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

Officials tell us this is common practice when people previously worked for the jurisdictions where they are charged.

Here's a look at what that charge means.

Under the Michigan penal code, a second-degree murder charge is defined as a non-premeditated killing or a murder that's caused by someone's reckless conduct, including an obvious lack of concern for a person's life.

There's no justification or excuse for death under this charge such as self-defense.

It is less severe than first-degree murder.

If convicted, a person faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

"It's been a very difficult time to be the police. I cannot imagine a more difficult department across the country to be a police officer in right now than the Grand Rapids Police Department," said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

From here, the department's internal affairs unit plans to conduct its own investigation to determine whether Schurr violated rules and procedures.

Then it goes to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

They'll analyze that report and MSP's investigation, then make possible policy recommendations.

Schurr's arraignment is expected sometime Friday morning or afternoon.

