Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022.

Prosecutor Chris Becker filed the request Tuesday in response to defense attorneys who filed a motion requesting charges against Christopher Schurr to be dropped.

Becker states the district court did not overstep its judgment in sending the case to trial, adding the defense’s motion to drop the second-degree murder charge should be declined.

A judge will issue a final decision over the matter at a later time. For now, the trial is still scheduled to begin March 13.

