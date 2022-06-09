WATCH: GR city officials hold press conference after charging decision in Lyoya investigation

Watch
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya
The Lyoya family moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States to escape violence.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address Prosecutor Becker’s charging decision in the Patrick Lyoya deadly shooting investigation, as well as to give community members an outline of the process going forward.

The press conference included remarks from Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

It happened at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This comes after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s announcement Thursday afternoon Officer Christopher Schurr will be charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

