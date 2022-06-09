GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address Prosecutor Becker’s charging decision in the Patrick Lyoya deadly shooting investigation, as well as to give community members an outline of the process going forward.

City manager Mark Washington says this decision delivers on promises of transparency and accountability, although he notes the later will continue to happen through the judicial and employment review process. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/9FtlOEmDtS — Marisa Oberle (@marisa_oberleTV) June 9, 2022

The press conference included remarks from Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

BREAKING: @GrandRapidsPD Chief is asking for Christopher Schurr, who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya, to be suspended without pay and eventually terminated. So, at this moment he's still employed. pic.twitter.com/dy632iIpRy — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) June 9, 2022

It happened at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH:

GR city officials hold press conference after charging decision in Lyoya investigation

This comes after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s announcement Thursday afternoon Officer Christopher Schurr will be charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

