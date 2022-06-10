UPDATE: GRPD Officer Chris Schurr bonds out of jail following arrest in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After being charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Grand Rapids Police Officer Chris Schurr was able to post bond and walk out of the Calhoun County Jail Friday afternoon.

Thursday, Officer Schurr, who had been on paid administrative leave since the deadly April 4 shooting, turned himself in and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek.

Schurr was arraigned in a Kent County courtroom early Friday afternoon. He appeared via a live video feed, as he remained behind bars.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety, meaning he would likely have to come up with $10,000 (10%) before walking out.

Arraignment Video: WATCH: GRPD Officer Schurr charged with second-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya's death; bond set at $100k

He faces a second-degree murder charge.

Under the Michigan Penal Code, a second-degree murder charge is defined as a "non-premeditated killing" or a murder that's caused by someone's "reckless conduct, including an obvious lack of concern for a person's life."

There's no justification or excuse for death under this charge, such as self-defense. It is less severe than first-degree murder.

If convicted, Schurr faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

READ MORE: GRPD chief recommends termination after second-degree murder charge

Schurr is expected back in court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a probable cause hearing.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube